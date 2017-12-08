Govt moves to take control of Unitech; NCLT supersedes board

The corporate affairs ministry has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking management control of debt-ridden company on the grounds of mismanagement and diversion of funds.

If the government has its way, this could be the third instance in history after the Satyam and NSEL cases where the government takes over the board of a company and makes efforts to turn it around. The move will help thousands of homebuyers who are yet to receive possession of their houses.

The government can take over a company in the public interest. said in a statement that any interference in working of current management would be detrimental to the cause of all stakeholders.

The NCLT on Friday morning debarred all eight directors and allowed the government to appoint 10 nominee directors. Within hours, approached the tribunal contending no "coercive steps for execution" could be taken in view of a November 20 order of the

The NCLT has issued notice to directing it to file its reply and will hear the matter on December 20. It also asked the government to furnish a list of 10 nominee directors. The tribunal said its interim ruling would be subject to compliance with orders.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the government in the NCLT, said the government had taken the decision in order to help home buyers. “We want to avoid insolvency of this company, otherwise the 19,000 home buyers will be left high and dry,” he said. Moreover, there are around 51,000 depositors.

Experts said the new board would look at ways to help home buyers. It could either find new developers for incomplete projects or even a public sector undertaking could take them over. “It will be a decision by the new board on how they want to go about completing pending projects,” said Neeraj Sharma, director, Grant Thornton Advisory.

of the government taking over the board had a positive effect on the company’s stock, which rose 20 per cent during the day.

In April this year, and Ajay Chandra, Unitech’s managing directors, were arrested by the economic offences wing of the Delhi police and were accused of duping buyers who had booked flats in a Greater Noida residential project. The buyers alleged that failed to complete the project on time and did not refund their money along with interest.

This is not Sanjay Chandra’s first brush with the law. He was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the 2G telecom spectrum case. had won a licence for a telecom network that was later sold to Norway-based Telenor.

Over two dozen home buyers of Unitech’s housing projects in Noida and Gurgaon had approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after the builder had failed to give them possession of their flats on schedule. The company had promised to hand over possession of flats in 2012, but failed to meet the deadline. The forum had asked to refund the money to the home buyers with interest.

On January 12, 2017, the directed that Rs 2 crore deposited by Resorts with its registry be distributed among 39 homebuyers who had sought refunds in the Vista housing project in Gurgaon.Slapping a penalty on Resorts for delaying handing over of flats, the court on February 20 directed it to deposit 14 per cent interest on the Rs 16.55 crore invested by the 39 home buyers.

Also, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Chandigarh has sentenced Chairman Ramesh Chandra and his sons to three-year jail terms for not complying with the court's order. The court has issued non-bailable warrants against the trio and has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In the last week of March, the directed Unitech’s chairman and managing directors to be present in court on May 5 in connection with a petition over a proposed scheme of compromise between the company and some homebuyers. The court also asked to submit its final proposal for completion of its pending projects.