GSK buys 36.5% stake in Novartis' consumer healthcare venture for $13 bn

said on Tuesday it will buy Novartis's 36.5 percent stake in their joint venture for $13 billion in cash, and will also begin a strategic review of some other businesses.

GSK last week quit the race to buy Pfizer's business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion.

Instead it will take full control of the venture formed in 2015 whose products include Sensodyne toothpaste, tablets, muscle gel Voltaren, and Nicotinell patches used by smokers who want to quit their habit.

"The proposed transaction addresses one of our key capital allocation priorities and will allow GSK shareholders to capture the full value of one of the world's leading businesses," said in a statement.

The deal would boost adjusted earnings and cash flows, helping accelerate efforts to improve performance, she said.

"Most importantly it also removes uncertainty and allows us to plan use of our capital for other priorities, especially R&D."

The transaction is set to completed in the second quarter subject to necessary approvals.

GSK also said it would start a strategic review of and other The review will include an assessment of its shareholding in Indian subsidiary Ltd.

"While our joint venture with GSK is progressing well, the time is right for to divest a non-core asset at an attractive price," said.

The money would be used by to expand its business organically as well as for bolt-on acquisitions, the Basel-based company said.

stock was seen 2.2 percent higher in pre-market indications in following the announcement of the deal.