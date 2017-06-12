India's changing beauty landscape

India’s beauty and personal care consumer appears to be laying special emphasis on both looking and feeling good. The domestic beauty and personal care market, worth $8 billion currently, is slated to grow at an annual rate of 5-6 per cent over the next few years to touch $10.5 billion by 2021. A recently released report by the Indian Beauty and Hygiene Association, an apex body of beauty and personal care majors, and

says that not only women, but men too are becoming significant users of The report says that the men’s grooming market will touch $1.5 billion by 2021, a nearly twofold growth in five years.



