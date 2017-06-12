Company
Business Standard

India's changing beauty landscape

Viveat Susan Pinto takes a look at the evolving beauty consumer in India

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Cosmetics

India’s beauty and personal care consumer appears to be laying special emphasis on both looking and feeling good. The domestic beauty and personal care market, worth $8 billion currently, is slated to grow at an annual rate of 5-6 per cent over the next few years to touch $10.5 billion by 2021. A recently released report by the Indian Beauty and Hygiene Association, an apex body of beauty and personal care majors, and 

AT Kearney says that not only women, but men too are becoming significant users of beauty products. The report says that the men’s grooming market will touch $1.5 billion by 2021, a nearly twofold growth in five years.

