Ipca Laboratories acquires US-based API developer Pisgah Labs for $9.65 mn

today said its two subsidiaries have fully acquired US-based for $9.65 million. In a BSE filing announced "acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of Pisgah Labs Inc, a Corporation" by Ipca Pharmaceutical Inc, USA and Onyx Scientific Ltd., U.

K (Onyx) (company's wholly owned step down subsidiary) for $9.65 million free of debt". is a wholly-owned subsidiary while Onyx Scientific Ltd, UK (Onyx) is a step down subsidiary of the company. Pisgah, a and developer of (APls) and intermediates, will continue to operate out of its under the Pisgah trade name. had a total income of $2.89 million for the financial year ended April 30, 2017, the company said. "Onyx and Pisgah's capabilities in will dovetail effectively with company's capabilities in supporting Phase II to commercial scale programmes and also enable the company to manufacture small volume APls for US market," it added. said exports now account for nearly 47 per cent of its income. Shares of were trading 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 583 on BSE.