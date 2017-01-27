Jain Irrigation to raise $200 mn via dollar bonds

Systems will raise $200 million through issuance of dollar bonds — for the first time — to overseas investors, primarily to retire debt.



"Our wholly-owned subsidiary Jain International Trading has priced $200 million 5-year senior unsecured notes offering at 7.125 per cent per annum, due February 2022," said the company in a regulatory filing.



This issue marks the successful debut of in the bond market, it said. The notes are proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchange.



"The proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay existing third-party indebtedness and for general corporate purposes," said.



The offering is scheduled to close on February 1, 2017. Deutsche and acted as joint global coordinators, and Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Barclays, Nomura and Rabobank were joint bookrunners.



The company's Netherland-based wholly-owned subsidiary Jain International Trading BV will issue the bonds.



Systems MD Anil Jain said: "We are pleased on the successful outcome of this transaction which is testimony to our business model.



"The transaction also is a reflection of our ability to raise funds from international bond arkets... The initiative is reflective of our continual efforts to diversify our investor base and reduce our financing costs."



The Jalgaon-based is into manufacturing of micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs for the past 34 years.



