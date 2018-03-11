Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium to bid for Air India

A consortium of Jet Airways, Air France- and understood to have expressed interest in the disinvestment of national carrier Air India, according to sources. Moving ahead with the strategic disinvestment of loss-making Air India, the government is expected to soon invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from the bidders. Against this backdrop, sources said a consortium of three full services, including Jet Airways, are keen to put in their bid for the national carrier. along with Air France- and are interested in participating in disinvestment, sources told When contacted, a said the would not like to comment on speculations. Queries sent to Air France- and Delta remained unanswered. Jet Airways' possible bid for by way of a consortium also comes less than four months after the Naresh Goyal-led enhanced cooperation agreement with the Air France- Group. Interestingly, had a decade-long career at before joining the Indian Immediately before coming to Jet Airways, he was (Asia Pacific) at the American Air France- and its partners Delta and operate the largest Trans-Atlantic joint-venture with over 270 daily flights. Though is saddled with huge debt, acquiring the can help boost the acquirer in terms of foot print and bilateral rights. While a group of ministers are still in the process of finalising the contours of stake sale, the civil ministry has so far said that officially it has received expression of interest from at least no-frills carrier and an unidentified foreign The enhanced partnership between and Air France- Group, announced in November, would help in boosting connectivity between 106 European cities and 44 domestic destinations. At that time, had said he would speak to the group chairmen of Air France- and Delta to explore the possibility of deepening this cooperation through joint purchase of fuel and closer tie-ups in engineering and maintenance all of which would be revenue accretive. The government expects to complete the privatisation of this year and is likely to put up for sale as four different entities. Last month, for Civil Jayant Sinha had said he had many discussions with many different players for as well as various different entities that belong to the group. Air India, its low-cost arm Express and subsidiary AISATS are likely to be offered as one entity, while regional arm would be a separate entity. Besides, (AIATSL) and (AIESL) will be sold separately. AISATS is a 50:50 joint venture between and Singapore Airlines' group entity SATS Ltd. Last year, services provider had expressed interest in acquiring Air India's ground handling subsidiary AIATSL. On March 6, the Civil ministry had said has been showing "considerable improvement" in operational and financial parameters. In June 2017, the (CCEA) gave its in-principle nod to the strategic disinvestment of the airline, which has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore. Subsequent to the decision, the Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM), headed by Arun Jaitley, was set up to decide on specific issues. The national carrier is staying on taxpayers' money under the turnaround plan approved by the previous in 2012. Under the plan, the is to get Rs 30,231 crore up to 2021, subject to achieving certain milestones.

So far, the government has infused Rs 26,545.21 crore into the carrier.