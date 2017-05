Amid stiff competition from Reliance Jio Infocomm, Sunil Mittal-led giant suffered a 72 per cent plunge in its net income during the quarter ended March 2017. The company’s net income dropped to Rs 373.4 crore, while its revenue slipped to Rs 21,934.6 crore, said on Tuesday.

India’s sector has seen a massive churn in the past few months with the entry of Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio, especially as the latter has come up with attractive schemes and freebies and eaten into the subscriber base of older rivals like Bharti Artel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.