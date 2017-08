India's biggest steel producer, Ltd , said on Tuesday net fell 44% in the quarter ended June but outperformed analysts' estimates.

Net for the Mumbai-based steelmaker's first quarter dropped to Rs 6.26 billion ($97.70 million), from 11.20 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net of Rs 5.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1= Rs 64.0750)

