KEC Intl wins Rs 24-bn new contracts; FY18 order intake crosses Rs 150 bn

Engineering, procurement and construction major on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 24.19 billion in power transmission and railways businesses in domestic and international markets.

The RPG Group-firm has bagged contracts worth Rs 16.5 billion across India, Saarc and the Americas in the power transmission business, it said in a statement issued here.

In the country, it has bagged contracts from the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation for construction of 765/400 kV GIS substation and from the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation for 400/220 kV GIS and AIS substations with associated transmission line and 220/66/11 kV GIS substation.

It has also got orders from the Power Grid Corporation for construction of 400/220/132 kV substation and associated extension works for 400/132 kV GIS substation in Bihar.

The company has bagged a turnkey order for 220 kV overhead transmission line at Afghanistan.

It's overseas subsidiary SAE Towers has received various orders from the Americas, the company said.

In the railway business, KEC secured composite and overhead electrification orders aggregating to Rs 7.69 billion across the country.

"The new order wins help us in strengthening our substation portfolio. The contracts in Saarc and the Americas reaffirm our faith in these regions becoming major growth drivers for us going forward," said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer,

With these contract, the company's order intake for the current fiscal year has crossed Rs 150 billion, a growth of more than 20 per cent over the previous financial year, he added.