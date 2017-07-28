L&T Q1 net soars 46% to Rs 893 cr

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported 46% jump in consolidated at Rs 893 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 610 crore a year ago, boosted by higher from its infrastructure business.

Consolidated order book stood at Rs 2.63 lakh crore at quarter end. International order book constituted 26% of total order book for June quarter.

The company is optimistic about growth in medium term as economic outlook improves.



from the infrastructure segment, which accounted for about 44% of the company's total income in the quarter, rose 15.5% to Rs 10,728 crore.

Total income rose 10% to Rs 24,375 crore as compared to Rs 22,180 crore in June 2016.