L&T Q4 net up 4.7% to Rs 31.67 bn on higher order intake, beats estimates

-
ALSO READ
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited wins contracts worth Rs 16 billion
L&T's construction arm wins orders worth Rs 1,125 cr
Cigarette maker ITC's third-quarter profit rises 17%; beats estimates
Wipro says its Q4 profit may be jolted by telecom client's bankruptcy
Investor wealth advances by Rs 1.12 trn as Sensex closes at record high
-
Industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted a nearly 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates, on higher order intake during the period.
Net profit rose to 31.67 billion rupees ($469.78 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 30.25 billion rupees a year earlier, L&T said.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of 30.03 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations jumped 10.5 percent to 406.78 billion rupees.
L&T's order intake rose 5 percent to 495.57 billion rupees in the quarter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU