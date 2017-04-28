Lupin gets USFDA nod to sell generic hypertension drug in US

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Benicar tablets

Drug major has received approval from the health regulator to sell its Olmesatan Medoxomil tablets, a blood pressure lowering drug, in the American market.



The company has received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Olmesatan Medoxomil tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.



The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Daiichi Sankyo Inc's Benicar tablets. It is indicated for the treatment of hypertension.



According to IMS MAT sales data, Benicar had sales of $1,036 million in the market. The is the world's largest drug market and approvals to sell generic medicines there provide opportunities to increase their



Press Trust of India