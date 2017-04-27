Maruti earmarks Rs 4,500 cr capex for FY18

The country's largest carmaker Suzuki (MSI) has earmarked Rs 4,500 crore for the current financial year.

"Capex for this year (2017-18) is Rs 4,500 crore," MSI Chairman told reporters in New Delhi.

The amount would be spent on various activities including replacement of machinery, R&D and marketing initiatives, he added.

On R&D alone, the company plans to invest in the range of Rs 700-1,000 crore, Bhargava said.

Some portion of the (capex) could also go towards the acquisition of land for expansion of sales and service network, he added.

"This (capex) includes a certain provision for land but this can change depending on the progress made. There will be no monetary restrictions on implementing the programme for building the sales and service network," Bhargava said.

MSI had earmarked Rs 3,500 crore capex for the previous financial year that ended on March 31.