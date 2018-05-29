Midcaps in IT service sector show strong growth in digital business in Q4

Midcaps in the information technology (IT) service sector had a sweet run in the of FY18 with most of them managing to deliver better than expected numbers backed by strong growth in their digital business and a robust deal pipeline.

The likes of Persistent, Zensar and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) saw digital deals bringing in maximum momentum. LTI posted 42 per cent year on year (YoY) growth of their digital business while Zensar (despite some drag from legacy services) has shown strong digital penetration among its top 20 clients. Bengaluru-based midsize IT services firm Mindtree had 45 per cent of its total business coming in from digital business.

“Except for Persistent, which had already warned about the impact on Intellectual Property (IP) revenue, most like LTI, LTTS (L&T Technology Services), Technologies, Mindtree and Cyient have shown good performance in the quarter. On the digital front, these are adding large clients almost at pace with their large-cap peers,” noted Urmil Shah, equity analyst at IDBI Securities.

Most midcaps have also made progress on new client wins led by LTI which added two $50 million clients during the quarter and Mphasis which acquired large clients through the year while also increasing its footprint in Europe.

"Clients are looking for the ability to declutter the technology and change the operational technology. In the sectors where we operate like Oil and Gas or Manufacturing, the domain expertise of the parent L&T, has helped us to build clear differentiation in terms of the services we provide," said LTI CEO and MD Sanjay Jalona post

During the quarter, LTTS also added large deals from clients such as Exxon Mobil and Covestro while the company was quite bullish on the deal pipeline. Technologies grew its digital business 37 per cent over the year.

Pune based Persistent Systems witnessed sequential drag on IP revenue and yet witnessed 43 per cent growth of its digital business YoY. “The partners we work with follow calendar year and the calendar year projections are in line with expected growth. The dip this quarter is thus one-off and we expect to recoup a large part of this dip in next 2-3 quarters,” said Sunil Sapre, Additional Director (Executive Member) and Chief Financial Officer, Persistent.

For some of the companies, margins have remained a concern area. Notably, Cyient was impacted by a slowdown in the core IT business of almost 50 basis points quarter on quarter (QoQ), noted HDFC Securities. The company’s operating margin also contracted by almost 190 bps due to lower utilization during the quarter which is likely to correct with demands coming back in Defence and Aerospace sectors.

Drop in utilization rates, largely an offshoot of changing requirements of digital business, have also impacted margins of midcaps as well. Persistent said it improved margins on the back of 134 bps sequential rise in utilization levels by reducing headcount and by improving gross margins across digital services.

Zensar witnessed an impact of 100 bps out of the total 124 bps contraction sequentially on margins due to reduced utilization. Hexaware is another company that witnessed a small impact of about 20 bps on operating margins due to increased investment in localization and senior talent management especially for their European business during this quarter.