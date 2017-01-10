MobiKwik offers zero surcharge at petrol pumps to boost digital payments

Domestic mobile wallet platform on Tuesday announced zero surcharge on all transactions at and LPG gas payments.

"The announcement of zero surcharge on all and LPG transactions will benefit consumers and will motivate them to continue using digital payments," said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik, in a statement.

is currently accepted across and gas stations in 20 cities that includes all major Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum pumps in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others.

The company also powers digital payments for LPG companies like Indane, Bharat Gas and HP.

has also launched a lighter version of its app named lite in Hindi, English and Gujarati for tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.