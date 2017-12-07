Most suspected shell firms get a clean chit

Three months after suspending trade in 331 suspected shell companies, capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has decided to take the investigation forward, but through forensic audit
of only 10-12 firms.
According to the sources, the stock exchanges have examined the credentials provided by these firms and submitted their report to the market regulator. After analysing the report, Sebi
has picked only two companies
out of the 48 suspected firms listed on the National Stock Exchange
(NSE) for audit.
Only eight companies
out of 162 on the BSE
have been picked for audit.
Sources say the rest of the firms have been given a clean chit
in the matter, after verification of their documents.
“Barring 12 companies, who have got relief from Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), the NSE
has sought details from 36 companies
to verify credentials and fundamentals. Documents to be submitted by these firms include the auditor’s certificate, annual income tax returns for three years, and description of pending tax disputes. Companies
were also asked to provide status reports on compliance with the Companies
Act and Sebi’s listing regulations,” said a person privy to the development.
After examining the documents, companies
have also been given a personal hearing. Based on the facts, the report has been submitted to Sebi, he added.
The exchanges had appointed a panel of auditors to conduct forensic auditing. Sources said it would take a few months to conclude the auditing of the shortlisted firms.
“Of 331 companies, 48 are listed on the NSE.
Of this, 34 companies
are active and 14 companies
have been suspended. Sebi
has directed the NSE
to conduct forensic audit
on two companies
— ARSS Infrastructure Projects and Nu Tek India. The NSE
has initiated the audit.
For the remaining 22 companies, examination of documents submitted by them is in process,” said an NSE
spokesperson said in an email response.
Emails sent to Sebi
and the BSE
did not elicit any response.
Experts said the outcome isn’t surprising as the action initiated by Sebi
was not after an investigation or findings.
“Sebi’s does not disclose on what basis the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has classified these companies
as ‘shell companies’. This has created confusion among stakeholders of the respective companies. Sebi
should have properly communicated the criteria or the event on the basis of which they suspended trading in these forms. This is unfair to the companies, especially the minority shareholders,” said Shriram Subramanian, managing director, Ingovern, a proxy firm.
On August 7, the market regulator had directed the exchanges to suspend the suspected firms. The 331 companies
were identified by the MCA.
The regulator was of the view that those firms identified as shell companies
and sent for forensic audit
could be potentially involved in the misrepresentation, including of their financials and businesses in violation of listing regulation. Sebi
had also directed that trade in all the listed securities shall be placed in Stage-VI of the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) with immediate effect.
However, the SAT
temporarily stayed the trading ban on 12 companies
who approached the tribunal. After demonetisation, the government has claimed to deregister and shut down more than 175,000 shell companies.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU