Mutual fund equity folios at all-time high, with 7.5 mn new ones this year

Mutual fund (MF) equity folios are at an all-time high of 46.63 million, with 7.6 mn additions this year till now. The earlier peak, of 41.1 mn, was in 2009. The equity segment is dominated by individual and non-wealthy investors, termed retail in sector parlance. It now accounts for three-fourth of all folios. This year has seen one of the fastest pace of equity additions despite key stock indices trading at lifetime highs. At this pace, MFs are likely to surpass the 50-mn mark by the end of the financial year. Sundeep Sikka, chief executive officer (CEO) at Reliance ...