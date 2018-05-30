NCLAT allows Vedanta to make upfront payment of Rs 53 bn for Electrosteel

The (NCLAT) on Wednesday allowed to make an of Rs 53.20 billion to lenders for acquisition of Steels.

A two-member bench also said this payment would be subject to the outcome of the petition filed by Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid.

"During the pendency, the parties may act as far the approved resolution plan and the resolution applicant may deposit the upfront amount to subject to the order of the appeal," the NCLAT bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The bench also clarified that if Renaissance Steel wins the case, then the (CoC) will have to return the money to Vedanta.

The appellate tribunal also reserved its order over Renaissance Steel's petition.

On May 17, NCLAT admitted the petition of Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid for debt-ridden

Renaissance Steel's resolution application was rejected by the CoC of Steels.

Earlier on May 1, NCLAT had directed maintaining status quo in the case pertaining to the sale of the debt-laden firm to

Renaissance had submitted before the NCLAT that Vedanta is not eligible to bid for Electrosteel under section 29 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as one of Vedanta's affiliates in -- a unit of its UK-based parent -- had been found guilty of criminal misconduct.

Electrosteel owes lenders more than Rs 130 billion, of which about Rs 500 billion is to alone.

Last month, the Kolkata bench of Law Tribunal (NCLT) had cleared Vedanta's Rs 53.20 billion resolution plan for Electrosteel, rejecting objections by Renaissance Steel.