NCLT finds Binani Cement RP of valuing company assets 'improper'

The Kolkata bench of in its order has upheld the allegations filed by the promoter of Cement against the company’s resolution professional (RP), Vijay Kumar Iyer, of conducting an improper valuation of the firm’s stressed assets as well as violating sections of IBBI which escalated the cost of the resolution process.

In the order passed by Jinan K.R. (member, judicial) and Madan B. Gosavi (member, judicial) at Kolkata bench of NCLT, the tribunal has noted, “A serious allegation is also raised submitting that the valuation of the assets of the company was not done properly. We find some force in the argument advanced on the side of the director of the corporate debtor”.

As per the order, the liquidation value has arrived at Rs. 23 billion. “However, bidders showed readiness to take over the company offering more than double the amount of liquidation value”, Jinan and Gosavi observed in the order.

After its latest revision of the offer, is willing to shed out Rs. 79.60 billion to acquire Cement, while the led consortium, the H1 bidder has agreed to pay over Rs. 67 billion.

Braj Binani, promoter of Cement had alleged that while previously the company’s lenders had valued the company’s assets at over Rs 150 billion, during the commencement of the proceedings against the company, the lenders, together with Iyer, had decreased this valuation to less than Rs. 30 billion. However, the RP had refuted the charges.

The tribunal has also concluded that the cost of the resolution process could have been lesser but the RP, after getting the approval of the company’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) had “liberally and casually suggested the cost and the requisite fees by themselves” without getting any supporting data in respect of fixation of fees to the professionals.

“It appears to us that the CoC nor the RP has taken any care in getting appointment of advisors and other category of professionals and fixed the cost and fees without considering the volume of work and complicity of the work which had been entrusted to them”, the order stated.

Furthermore, as per the same order, Iyer had appointed 22 representatives for the management of besides advisors, legal professionals, facilitator and evaluators.

“Mostly all works (were) outsourced to a firm in which he admittedly (is) a partner and thereby violated the circular number IP/003/2018 issued by the IBBI… No doubt it gives an additional financial burden to a sinking company which is under resolution. If the RP has taken too much care he could have very well avoided so many appointments”, Jinan and Gosavi noted adding that most of the work was outsourced to his interested persons.

The abovesaid circular issued in January 2018 by the and Board of India (IBBI) directs the RPs not to outsource their responsibilities.

As per the Tribunal, a monthly amount of Rs. 6 million has been approved by the CoC to Iyer while Rs. 7.25 million has been sanctioned by the CoC as insurance premium on a tailor-made insurance policy for Iyer. Another Rs. 24 million has been sanctioned for TTILLP which is RP facilitator while had charged Rs. 6.5 million as pre-audit expenses and dispatch monitoring.

Iyer is associated with as a partner.

An amount of Rs. 7.15 million has also been sanctioned for Holtech and PwC which are the valuers and Rs. 20 million has been spent on Alvarez & Marsal for evaluation of bids. Other expenses have also been incurred ranging from legal costs, forensic audit expenses, security expenses to safeguard assets and others.

Based on the set of allegations put forward by the promoter of Binani Cement, the Tribunal has also found Iyer to have managed the resolution process in an “unfair” manner by not allowing representatives of the company’s directors to attend the full course of meetings which is also in violation of IBBI.

The RP and CoC have issued a notice to the Kolkata bench of for certain clarifications on the order.

Repeated calls to Iyer went unanswered.