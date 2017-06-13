Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 launched in India; know the price and specs here

Finnish telecom firm HMD Global, which manufactures and markets Nokia handests, on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Nokia 3, and smartphones in India, priced at Rs 9,499, Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999, respectively. While the is going to be available from July 14, exclusively on Amazon, the and Nokia 5, labelled 'offline exclusive' by the company could be purchased from offline retail stores starting June 16 and July 7, respectively.





Nokia 6

The features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen and is crafted from a single block of 6,000 series aluminium. The device comes in four colours options -- matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor that features Adreno 505 graphics processor.

The smartphone comes with two storage and RAM options -- 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB. The storage can further be expanded to up to 256 GB using microSD card. In terms of camera, the device sport a 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and flash and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone sports a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE capabilities, a 3,000 mAh battery, dual speakers and near field communication (NFC).

Nokia 5

is another mid-range smartphone that sports a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled. The device features 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB using microSD card, and 2 GB of RAM.

sports a 13MP rear snapper and an 8 MP front facing selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It supports NFC and USB OTG as well.

Nokia 3

is youngest in the trio of Nokia smartphone’s current line-up. The smartphone sports 5-inch HD 720p screen protected with Gorilla Glass. It is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor that features Mali-T720MP2 graphic processor. The device features 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB using microSD card, and 2 GB of RAM.

sports an 8MP snapper both at front and at rear. The smartphone is powered by a 2,650 mAh battery. It supports USB OTG as well.

Recently, launched refreshed version of iconic Nokia 3310 in India priced at Rs 3,310. The feature phone saw huge interest from the Nokia fans who were desperately waiting to get their hands-on the latest



