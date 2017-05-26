Ola kicks off pilot of its electric mass mobility project in Nagpur

Ola, India's largest taxi aggregator, in partnership with carmaker and the Government of India has kicked off a pilot project to demonstrate mass electric mobility in Nagpur.

will aggregate electric cars, buses, rickshaws and autos on its platform, allowing customers to book them in a manner similar to how they hail gas-powered cabs today. Initially, a fleet of 100 plus hatchbacks, along with another 100 vehicles from manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Kinetic, and will be available to customers in Nagpur.

"India has the need as well as the potential to set a global example on electric adoption to power its mobility needs. We believe that electric mobility in a multi-modal format will be key towards realising our mission of building mobility for a billion Indians," said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at

says it has already invested Rs 50 crore in procuring electric vehicles for the pilot and setting up 50 charging points across four strategic locations in Nagpur. The company says it has also partnered with to focus on training driver partners with respect to maintenance and using the in-car technology that the electric vehicles will come with.

"There is an urgent need to re-think and revisit transport infrastructure and fuel dependency... It is heartening to see Indian such as and taking the government's vision forward and in building a strong ecosystem for sustainable mobility. I look forward to working with them to make the 2030 vision a reality," said Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping,

recently raised $230 million from Japanese investment giant Softbank to gain an advantage over global rival While is currently working on self-driving cars that will eventually make the driver redundant and is said to be the future of ride-hailing, the feasibility of bringing those vehicles to India in the near future is slim.

Ola, on the other hand, is looking to gain an edge with electric mobility that will ultimately make the cost of hailing rides cheaper as the technology matures and will reduce pollution. For SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son, renewable energy and zero emissions mobility are the two bets close to his heart.

In December last year, Son said he wished to "give away a million electric cars, Made in India, for free to drivers of Ola," in an interaction with the Economic Times. Son is also investing on promoting in India jointly with Bharti.

While electric vehicles are still far more expensive than their gas-guzzling counterparts, Electric — which produces — says their use as cabs makes a lot more sense. For consumers, it would take an average of five years to recover the extra cost of buying an electric vehicle, but when used as cabs that timeline gets reduced to just two years. Further, as battery costs drop globally, electric vehicles will become more cost competitive with their gasoline counterparts.