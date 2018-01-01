Parekh era will now be the focus at Infosys

Salil S Parekh will take over as the chief executive of Infosys on Tuesday as the information technology (IT) bellwether looks to shed its past year of turmoil and forge ahead with a focus on execution and grow business by engaging clients via digital contracts. For Parekh, a former Capgemini executive who rose through the ranks to be on its global board after successfully building its offshore base in India, the top job at Infosys will be his first that will put him under public scrutiny.

So far, Infosys, listed on the Indian and global stock exchanges, has built its reputation on ...