Parsvnath Builders asked to refund Rs 46 lakh to buyer for project delay

The Delhi state consumer commission has directed a firm to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to a homebuyer for delay in handing over the possession of a flat.



The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also asked Ltd to refund Rs 46,28,933 to Varun Dev, who had paid the amount for a flat in Ghaziabad, while rejecting the builder's claim that global recession had slowed the construction of its various projects.



"Sole defence raised by the firm in not handing over the physical possession of the flat is 'global recession'. No material has been placed on record by the firm to support his contention that there was a 'global recession' which resulted into non-completion of the project," the bench, comprising judicial member N P Kaushik, said.



The commission has also allowed Rs 25,000 as litigation charges to Dev, a central Delhi resident.



According to the complaint filed by Dev, he entered into an agreement in 2008 with the firm for the construction of a flat in one of its projects named 'Parsvnath Exotica' in



It said that the complainant made various payments from time to time totaling to an amount of Rs 46,28,933.



It further claimed that when he visited the site in the year 2009 there was no construction activity.



The firm claimed that global recession had slowed the construction of its various projects.



The company also claimed that there were many other reasons related to various governmental authorities which further delayed the construction.



The commission rejected these contentions, saying the firm has failed to provide any evidence for the same.

