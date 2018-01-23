JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Synergies with Reliance Jio business to catapult RIL's retail story
Business Standard

Paytm valuation pegged at $10 bn after employees sell shares worth $50 mn

In May last year, Paytm had raised $1.4 billion from SoftBank, which valued the company at $7 billion at that time

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Paytm

Some former and existing employees of Paytm are likely to sell shares worth about $50 million to new investors, according to industry sources. The secondary share sale, which is expected to take place over the next few weeks, would see new investors like Discovery Capital coming on board, the sources said. They did not wish to be named as the matters are private. When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson declined to comment. The sources said the transaction -- when completed -- could hike the valuation of the Alibaba and SoftBank-backed firm to about $10 billion. In May last year, Paytm had raised $1.4 billion from SoftBank, which valued the company at $7 billion at that time. Paytm has been one of the prominent beneficiaries of the government's move to scrap high denomination notes in 2016.

It has seen manifold growth in transactions on its platform as well as expansion in the number of users since then.

First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements