Planning your summer holiday? Vistara, Indigo, AirAsia sale just started

Planning your summer vacation? You won't have to worry about the cost of your travel if you act wise and plan in advance. Vistara airlines, Indigo and AirAsia have announced a sale to woo customers. While Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara is offering tickets as low as Rs 999 on select domestic routes in its 'mid-summer' sale, budget airlines Indigo's sale offers fares starting from 851.
Vistara
The Rs 999 Vistara sale is valid on Jammu-Srinagar and Guwahati-Bagdogra routes, the airline said in a release. Booking under the Vistara sale starts today and is open till May 20 for a travel period between June 12, 2017 and February 20 next year. Vistara had recently slashed its business class fares by a flat 50 per cent under 'Affordable Luxury' sale.
Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,549) and Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,699) are a few other routes that can be availed under the Vistara offer.
Note: Fare under Rs 999 offer is applicable only on economy class travel. Rs 2,099 offer is for premium economy.
Discounted fares under this are non-refundable.
Indigo
To avail discount on Indigo flights, customers can book tickets from till May 20.
Conditions:
1. This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Pune, Srinagar.
2. Bookings under this offer can be made between May 16, 2017 and May 20, 2017, for travel between June 5, 2017 and September 30, 2017.
3. This offer is applicable on bookings made at least 20 days prior to travel dates mentioned in the promotional period
4. This offer is applicable on all our booking channels.
AirAsia India
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,031 on select routes under a promotional scheme amid intense competition among airlines operating in the Indian market. Under its "Buy Now, Fly Now" scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted airfares for travel till September 4, 2017. Bookings under this AirAsia India scheme can be made till May 21.
GoAir's monsoon sale ended on May 15.
