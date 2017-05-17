Planning your summer holiday? Vistara, Indigo, AirAsia sale just started

Planning your summer vacation? You won't have to worry about the cost of your travel if you act wise and plan in advance. Vistara airlines, Indigo and AirAsia have announced a sale to woo customers. While Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara is offering tickets as low as Rs 999 on select domestic routes in its 'mid-summer' sale, budget airlines Indigo's sale offers fares starting from 851.

Vistara

The Rs 999 Vistara sale is valid on Jammu-Srinagar and Guwahati-Bagdogra routes, the airline said in a release. Booking under the Vistara sale starts today and is open till May 20 for a travel period between June 12, 2017 and February 20 next year. Vistara had recently slashed its business class fares by a flat 50 per cent under 'Affordable Luxury' sale.





A midsummer flight’s dream! Book at fares starting ₹999 all-in for travel between 12th Jun’17 – 20th Feb’18 https://t.co/9epGF2s6fx pic.twitter.com/qSAxTqjHjE — Vistara (@airvistara) May 16, 2017 Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,549) and Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,699) are a few other routes that can be availed under the Vistara offer.

Note: Fare under Rs 999 offer is applicable only on economy class travel. Rs 2,099 offer is for premium economy.





Discounted fares under this are non-refundable.

Indigo





Summer Delight! Fly away with fares starting Rs 851. Book till 20 May for travel b/w 5 June & 30 Sep 17. Book Now! https://t.co/qbnvUDzf0J pic.twitter.com/SP4L6VSzYA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 16, 2017

Conditions: To avail discount on Indigo flights, customers can book tickets from till May 20.

1. This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Pune, Srinagar.

2. Bookings under this offer can be made between May 16, 2017 and May 20, 2017, for travel between June 5, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

3. This offer is applicable on bookings made at least 20 days prior to travel dates mentioned in the promotional period





4. This offer is applicable on all our booking channels.



AirAsia India