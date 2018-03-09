PNB scam: Jewellers face working capital crunch as banks make loans harder

Diamond and retailers have started facing a working capital crunch, with a plethora of bank officials intensifying due diligence before sanctioning loans. The stricter scrutiny follows the Rs 115 billion (PNB)–Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems scam that surfaced two weeks ago.

Banks have suddenly become more cautious in sanctioning fresh loans, due to two primary factors. First, with the current financial year drawing to a close, most borrowing have already availed their full credit limit and very little is left for disbursal in the current year. Whatever is left has become more difficult to avail, with bankers seeking additional information or calling for greater compliance ahead of disbursements. Second, banks have suddenly become more vigilant with a higher number of officials involved in the loan approval and disbursal process the past two weeks.

So, not only disbursal of approved loans and approval for the fresh ones have been impacted, but opening of lines of credit (LCs) and execution of export orders have also become more difficult now. While the impact on working capital has been limited so far, it is likely to intensify when the new sanction limit comes for approval in April.

“All in the gems and jewellery business have been impacted due to an unusual slowdown in the entire banking system following this scam. Those who borrow working capital have seen lower sanctioning and disbursal. But like ours, which do not raise working capital from banks, have also been impacted due to inordinate delay in opening of LCs. Banks have intensified vigil through involvement of more number of officials in loan disbursal. Similarly, opening an LC, which used to take few minutes earlier, takes several hours now. Similar difficulties have been faced by jewellery exporters in getting paper clearance from banks,” said Rajesh Mehta, Chairman, Rajesh Exporters.

Normally, new sanctions of credit limit come for approval with the beginning of the new financial year in April, while existing ones come for review in October. However, that were awaiting working capital credit for the new demand season in India and abroad, have got stuck due to the PNB scam.

“While in one hand, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs and MSMEs) seeking to raise working capital between Rs 1-5 billion faced huge problems for availing their credit due to the lack of collateral, on the other, banks have sanctioned billions of rupees to large corporates without any collateral. We have been meeting bank officials on a consistent basis and are trying to convince them that these two do not represent entire $43 billion gems and jewellery in India,” said Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), an apex body under the Ministry of Commerce.

Till the PNB-Nirav Modi and scam erupted, banks were sanctioning credits on direct bills, houses etc. sources expect restrictions on these credit avenues.

“Banks might restrict finances only against direct bills with the new credit limit next financial year,” said a veteran player on condition of anonymity.