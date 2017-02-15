Porsche launches 718 Cayman, Boxster priced up to Rs 85.53 lakh

With 718 series, Porsche is creating a distinction of mid-engine models from its high-end 911 model

German luxury sports car maker on Tuesday launched two of its mid-engine models — the and — in the country, priced at Rs 81.63 lakh and Rs 85.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.



With the new 718 series, is creating a distinction of the mid-engine models from its high-end 911 model.



"In the last portfolio, the Boxster N and the Cayman N were priced very close to the 911. We wanted to create an identity as it exists elsewhere in the world," Director Pavan Shetty told PTI.



While the 911 is priced at Rs 1.47 crore, now the and are in the Rs 80-86 lakh bracket.



This gives the brand identity of each of the models and the grid for the customers to differentiate, he added.



The 718 series is a continuation of the tradition of small, powerful, turbocharged four-cylinder flat engines in combination with the latest technology innovations. The Cayman will now represent the entry model of Porsche, the company said.



Powered by 2-litre engines, both the and shift from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and have a top speed of 275 km/h. Both have six-speed manual transmission as standard.



Shetty said last year sold around 400 units in India, similar to what it had sold in 2015.



"This year, with the new models coming, we definitely will improve from last year," he said. "Within three months we will have something exciting to launch," he added, without sharing details.

Press Trust of India