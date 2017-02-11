Punj Lloyd Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 232 crore

Infrastructure major Punj Lloyd's net loss narrowed to Rs 231.81 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 309.31 crore in the October-December quarter of 2015-16, it said in a filing.

The firm's total income from operations was almost stagnant at Rs 996.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,007.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The total expenses stood at Rs 1,018.46 crore during the quarter over Rs 1,064.60 crore in the comparable period last financial year.

Segment wise, engineering, procurement and construction services reported a revenue of Rs 922.46 crore while revenue from traded goods stood at Rs 69 crore.

Group is a diversified international conglomerate offering EPC services in Energy and infrastructure along with engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the Defence sector.