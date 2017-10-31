RCom shares rise more than 10% after new debt repayment plan

-
-
Shares in embattled wireless carrier Reliance Communications Ltd
The company, with $6.8 billion of net debt as of last March, said it will look to repay 170 billion rupees ($2.62 billion) of loans by selling assets such as mobile towers. It also pledged to repay another 100 billion rupees from sale or commercial development of its real estate assets.
Under a central bank debt restructuring plan, its lenders will also swap 70 billion rupees of the loans to take a 51 percent stake in the company commonly called as Rcom.
The stock was up 13 percent at 0352 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the broader NSE Nifty.
The stock has tumbled this year, hitting a series of record lows on worries about whether it can pay back its debt.
($1 = 64.7900 Indian rupees)
