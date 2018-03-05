RInfra serves notice to Pipapav Defence promoters for Rs 54.40 bn claims

(RInfra), along with its subsidiary issued an notice against founder promoters of and Engineering for claims aggregating to Rs 54.40 billion for breach of warranties under the purchase agreement. On March 4, 2015, RInfra, its subsidiary (RDSPL) and the founder promoters of and Engineering entered an agreement for acquisition of shares of and Engineering, which is now being named and Engineering Ltd (RNEL). "The company, along with its subsidiary, RDSPL has issued an notice against Nikhil Gandhi, and their companies, i.e.

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd, and Finance Pvt Ltd and SKIL Shipyard Holdings Pvt Ltd, all being the founder promoters of and . asserting the claims for breach of warranties under the purchase agreement dated March 4, 2015," said in a regulatory filing. "The claims aggregate to Rs 54.40 billion," it added. In March 2015, Anil Ambani-led announced the acquisition of controlling stake in Pipavav Defence and for up to Rs 20.82 billion. Shares of were trading 0.66 per cent lower at Rs 438.80 on BSE.