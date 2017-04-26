Rough road ahead for Adani group over paring debt

The order on compensatory power tariffs could make it difficult for the to deleverage its balance sheet. Nearly half of the group’s Rs 1.1 lakh crore combined debt of its listed is accounted for by Adani Power.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) had in April 2013 allowed higher tariffs for Adani Power’s 1,980 MW Mundhra power project to compensate for rising coal prices. As a result, Adani Power’s operating profit climbed from Rs 1,174 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 8,754 crore in 2015-16 and it turned profitable (on a net basis) beginning 2013-14 despite a steady rise in interest costs.

The higher tariff also allowed a improvement in Adani Power’s financial ratio with its long-term debt to equity ratio declining to 5.4 in 2015-16 from a record high of 6.12 in 2013-14, according Capitaline.

The combined debt to equity ratio of four listed also declined to 2.9 in 2015-16 from 3.2 in 2014-15 and 3.6 in 2011-12. The group companies’ combined net profit nearly tripled between 2012-13 and 2015-16 mainly due to the gains recorded by Adani Power.

A higher tariff for the allowed Adani Power to make acquisitions to become India’s second largest private power producer by revenue behind Tata Power. In the last three years, the company took over loss-making projects in Korba from the Avantha group and in Udupi from Lanco. All this is now in jeopardy.

Following the order, Adani Power will restate its accounts for the last three years and reverse the gains in revenues and profits it booked from compensatory tariff for its Analysts said the company might once again become a loss-making one.

On Wednesday, shares lost 20% of their value as investors worried about the company's future earnings. The lost a combined market value of Rs 5,498 crore in a single day.

Analysts said the losses at Mundra would have affect the capital expenditure and acquisition plans of group According to estimates by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the group has planned nearly $35 billion (Rs 2.28 lakh crore) of projects in ports, renewable energy, thermal power, power transmission and mining.

Soon after the verdict, the had said its preliminary analysis revealed Adani Power would receive benefits in power purchase agreements of 4,764 MW with Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Though the company has received relief over shortage of domestic coal, the judgment does not grant any relief over the rise in coal prices due to changes in Indonesian regulations.

(With inputs from Dev Chatterjee)