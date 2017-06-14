Samsung unveils Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max; brings Samsung Pay to more devices

on Wednesday launched Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro, the first smartphones in ‘J Series’ that comes with company’s and all-new feature that allows instant sharing of photos and videos right from the camera window.

The Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro is launched at a price of Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900, respectively. The Galaxy J7 Max will be available across retail stores starting June 20, 2017 and the Galaxy J7 Pro will hit the stores mid-July onwards.

“Samsung J series holds leadership position in the mass-mid segment smartphone market and continues to witness a healthy demand from Indian customers. At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring out meaningful innovations that help enhance people’s lives. Considering the increasing market demand in the mid segment, we have launched two new models, Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro. The superior specifications along with disruptive innovations of and on these devices will further consolidate our leadership position,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business,

Coming to the specifications, both the smartphones sports metal unibody design that looks premium. The Galaxy J7 Max is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek and a 3,300 mAH battery. The smartphone features 4GB of RAM for seamless multi-tasking. On the other hand, the Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 1.6 octa-core Exynos processor with 3 GB of RAM and a 3,600 mAH battery.

On camera front, both the smartphones sport a 13-megapixel (MP) front camera with an f1.9 lens and back camera (flat back in Galaxy J7 Pro) with an f1.7 lens coupled with flash light. The f1.7 and f1.9 lenses enable users to take stunning low light photos and bright selfies even in dimly lit areas.

The camera on both the smartphones support Samsung latest feature that allows instant sharing, instant editing and instant discovery within the camera window. The feature allows users to pin their favorite contacts and social media within the camera and share their moments as they click. The instant editing is designed to empower consumers to create engaging social media-ready content on-the-go by applying live filters or live stickers and share them instantly on social media apps. This reduces dependency on third party image editing apps. The instant discovery feature adds a whole new dimension through the augmented reality camera that allows users to discover their surroundings for popular photography spots, restaurants and shopping areas.

Another important addition to the latest ‘J-series’ smartphones is the company’s Samsung Pay, which was earlier limited to only Samsung premium smartphones. The Galaxy J7 Pro runs the app whereas the Galaxy J7 Max comes with Mini.

Specifications:



Display 5.7-inch fullHD TFT Camera 13MP (Flash) + 13MP (Flash) Memory 4 / 32GB (3 slots) Dimension 8.1mm Battery 3,300 mAH Processor 1.6 octa-core Mediatek SoC Connectivity 4G Cat4 LTE OS Nougat Colour Variants Black & Gold

Specifications:



Display 5.5-inch fullHD super AMOLED Camera 13MP (Flash) + 13MP (Flash) Memory 3 / 64GB (3 slots) Dimension 7.8mm Battery 3,600 mAH Processor 1.6 octa-core Exynos SoC Connectivity 4G Cat6 LTE OS Nougat Colour Variants Black & Gold

The Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max offer value addition features such as ultra-data saving mode, S bike mode and S power planning that have been a part of the ‘J-Series’. These innovations have addressed specific functional issues of consumers and have aided the emergence of J series as the favourite smartphone series of Indian consumers.