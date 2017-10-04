Skoda launches 7-seater SUV Kodiaq at Rs 34.5 lakh

Czech car maker Skoda on Wednesday launched its all new 7-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kodiaq, priced at Rs 34,49,501 across the country.



Assembled at the company' Aurangabad manufacturing facility, the first seven-seater from the group company comes with a 2-litre diesel engine.



The Skoda's new flagship offering will compete in the market with the likes of Fortuner, Endeavour and MU-X as well as Tigua.Skoda currently sells three models in -- Superb, Octavia and Rapid sedans.It had also launch its compact Yeti in the Indian market, which it has discontinued now.The company at present has 67 dealerships across 52 cities.Marketing head said the booking is open from today and deliveries will begin from the first week of November.