Skoda launches 7-seater SUV Kodiaq at Rs 34.5 lakh

Skoda's new flagship offering will compete in the market with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X as well as Volkswagen Tigua

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Skoda Kodiaq (Photo: Twitter, @SkodaIndia)
Czech car maker Skoda on Wednesday launched its all new 7-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kodiaq, priced at Rs 34,49,501 across the country.

Assembled at the company' Aurangabad manufacturing facility, the first seven-seater SUV from the Volkswagen group company comes with a 2-litre diesel engine.


The Skoda's new flagship offering will compete in the market with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X as well as Volkswagen Tigua.

Skoda currently sells three models in India -- Superb, Octavia and Rapid sedans.

It had also launch its compact SUV Yeti in the Indian market, which it has discontinued now.

The company at present has 67 dealerships across 52 cities.

Marketing head Ashutosh Dixit said the booking is open from today and deliveries will begin from the first week of November.

First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 15:49 IST

