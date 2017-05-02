Snapdeal board to meet today to discusss likely sellout to Flipkart

SoftBank has now succeeded in getting Kalaari to agree but is yet to get NVP on board for the deal

The board of is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the potential sale of India's third largest e-commerce firm to larger rival



Also, on the agenda will be getting (NVP), an early investor in Snapdeal, to agree to the sale deal.



The approval of will be crucial for the proposed transaction to proceed, according to sources close to the development.



The seven-member board of Jasper Infotech, which operates Snapdeal, includes representation from investors SoftBank, Capital and (NVP), as well as co-founders and



The valuation of is believed to be one of the hurdles to the deal, as and NVP were not in agreement with the valuation given by SoftBank, which is the largest shareholder in



has now succeeded in getting (another early-stage investor in Snapdeal) to agree but is yet to get NVP on board for the deal.



The sources said once NVP agrees, the deal with could be announced in a matter of weeks.



The deal with Flipkart, if it happens, would mark the biggest acquisition in the and change the landscape of the sector that is witnessing an intense competition among players.



was valued at USD 6.5 billion in its last funding round in February 2016. The valuation, however, has shrunk since then and the potential deal could be struck at a discounted rate, say industry watchers.



According to reports, the deal may see Snapdeal's mobile wallet service, Freecharge being sold separately and players like Paytm, and MobiKwik are said to be in the fray.



Indian e-commerce have seen funding dry up over the last few months as investors focus extensively on profitability and cutting down expenses.



With intense competition from deep-pocketed global rivals like Amazon, homegrown like and could face even more heat in the coming days.



Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has recently said the company will keep investing in the Indian market to strengthen technology and infrastructure. The US-based firm has committed investments worth USD 5 billion in the Indian market.

