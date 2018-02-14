SoftBank may invest $100 mn in e-grocer Grofers to take on BigBasket

SoftBank is planning to invest $100 million in e-grocery major Grofers. The Japanese telecom giant, fast becoming the biggest challenger to Amazon in India, already has investments in the top four unicorns — start-ups valued $1 billion or more — in the country.

Grofers and SoftBank refused to comment. But, sources close to the development confirmed that negotiations were on to finalise the investment, which would be between $80 million and $100 million. The Gurugram-headquartered start-up is valued at about $400 million. “SoftBank is keen to invest in ...