Suven gets three process patents for neuro-degenerative drug

Hyderabad-based bio pharmaceutical company Life Sciences has received process patents for its new chemical entities(NCE) from Europe, and The process patents are for a pipeline of compounds being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of associated with neuro-degenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Attention Deficiency Syndrome(ADHD), among others, said the company.

"We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally," said Venkat Jasti, CEO of

has four clinical stage compounds- one phase 2 undergoing SUVN-502, one phase 2 ready SUVN-G3031 and one phase 1 completed SUVN-D4010 and one phase 1 commenced SUVN-911 molecules. In addition to these clinical compounds, the company has nine internally discovered therapeutic drug candidates currently in various stages of pre-clinical development targeting conditions such as ADHD, Huntington's disease Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

The company, which has also been engaged in contract manufacturing, has reported a 6.48 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 146.4 crore for the quarter ending in June 2017, as against Rs 137.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.