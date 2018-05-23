JUST IN
Tata Motors Q4 net profit down nearly 50% to Rs 21.76 billion

It had posted net profit of Rs 43.36 billion in the corresponding period of 2016-17, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today reported 49.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.76 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017-18.

It consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 912.79 billion. It was at Rs 787.46 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The two figures are not comparable due to GST implementation from July 1 last year, after which the revenue from operations is reported net of GST.

On a standalone basis, the company said its net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to Rs 4.99 billion. It was Rs 8.05 billion in the same quarter a year-ago.

Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was at Rs 197.79 billion. It was at Rs 150.80 billion in the year-ago-period.

For the entire 2017-18, consolidated net profit was at Rs 90.91 billion, as against Rs 76.66 billion in the previous fiscal, up 18.58 per cent.

Consolidated income from operations for 2017-18 was at Rs 2954. 09 billion. It was at Rs 2744.92 billion in 2016-17.
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 17:06 IST

