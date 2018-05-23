Tata Motors Q4 net profit down nearly 50% to Rs 21.76 billion

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors stock's underperformance may continue till JLR sales improve
Tata Motors turns profitable at standalone level after five quarters
Tata Motors may begin exporting Tata Ace to Myanmar through Bangladesh JV
Tata Motors is driving Ace on the millennial track
Down payment of Re 1, savings of Rs 1 lakh: Tata Motors' year-end offer
-
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today reported 49.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.76 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017-18.
It had posted net profit of Rs 43.36 billion in the corresponding period of 2016-17, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.
It consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 912.79 billion. It was at Rs 787.46 billion in the year-ago quarter.
The two figures are not comparable due to GST implementation from July 1 last year, after which the revenue from operations is reported net of GST.
On a standalone basis, the company said its net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to Rs 4.99 billion. It was Rs 8.05 billion in the same quarter a year-ago.
Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was at Rs 197.79 billion. It was at Rs 150.80 billion in the year-ago-period.
For the entire 2017-18, consolidated net profit was at Rs 90.91 billion, as against Rs 76.66 billion in the previous fiscal, up 18.58 per cent.
Consolidated income from operations for 2017-18 was at Rs 2954. 09 billion. It was at Rs 2744.92 billion in 2016-17.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU