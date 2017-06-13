Tata Power to boost power supply, last-mile distribution in Jammu & Kashmir

TPDDL, an arm of Tata Power, would lend its technical assistance to its parent company

Soon after Tata Power tied up with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for electricity distribution in Ajmer for 20 years, the company has set its eyes on Jammu & Kashmir which is taking its consultancy services to strengthen it's last mile power distribution network. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), an arm of Tata Power would lend its technical assistance to its parent company. “TPDDL looks after Delhi distribution and our parent which is Tata Power has bid for the franchise in Ajmer and has been selected based on the bid. It’s a 20 year ...

Megha Manchanda & Shreya Jai