Ratan Tata, Venkat had no vested interests at AirAsia India: Tata counsel

Tata Sons’ counsel in his argument at the (NCLT) on Thursday strongly refuted allegations by Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, and his family investment firms, in their petition against Ratan Tata, chairman of and R Venkatramanan, director, AirAsia India and latter’s involvement in the wrongdoings at the group's aviation venture. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tata Sons’ counsel, also added that there was no record for to make allegations against and on being beneficiaries of the Rs 220-million fraud in AirAsia or that was involved in funding terrorism. "The filings amounted to perjury and Tata would consider the same," Singhvi told the packed courtroom at the on the tenth day of the hearing. “Please show the source of belief,” the judge BSV Prakash Kumar hearing the matter asked Aryama Sundaram, Mistry’ scounsel. In his response, Sundaram said, “I will deal with it in my rejoinder.” Tony Fernandes-promoted AirAsia Bhd, through AirAsia Investment, owns 49% in AirAsia India. The Tata Group owns 49%, and two directors of AirAsia India—S Ramadorai and R Venkatramanan—hold the rest. After his removal as the chairman of Tata Sons, Mistry, in an e-mail, had alleged that fraudulent transactions worth Rs 220 million had taken place at the group's aviation venture and accused of having tried to cover it up as he had vested interests. Substantiating his arguments with the minutes of and Air Asia’s board meetings since 2012 – the year when Fernandes made presentation to the board on the proposed airline venture, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tata Sons’ counsel argued that all that Air Asia India, as well as Tata Sons’ board, had engaged Deloitte to conduct a forensic audit on AirAsia’s account in April 2016 itself – much before concerns with regard to corporate governance issues at AirAsia India were flagged by Bharat Vasani, nominee-director of on the AirAsia India board. "Deloitte report had already indicated legal action was required even before Mistry brought it up –the board would have worked in normal course with or without Mistry’s allegation," pointed out Singhvi. Singhvi said most of the decisions with regard to AirAsia India, including the additional funding, were taken after consultation with the board of and AirAsia India board and Mistry as chairman of was fully involved in them. “It is being made to be seen as a case of oppression and mismanagement.

It became a problem only after his departure,” said Singhvi, referring to Mistry.