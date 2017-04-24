This start-up uses artificial intelligence tech for breast cancer screening

One out of two women diagnosed with dies within five years in India. In the US, the fatality is less than one out of five, and in China, one out of four – according to WHO(World Health Organization). Early detection is one of the main reasons for the fall in mortality rates in developed countries.

Shortages of facilities and radiographers coupled with the cost of regular screening, which most people find unaffordable in India, make this a massive problem. has overtaken cervical cancer as the leading cause of death from cancer among women in India.

Bangalore-based startup Niramai is using a combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based screening to tackle the problem of access and cost of screening. Last week on Tech in Asia, we had a brief description of Niramai in a list of 20 startups in the summer batch of Axilor, an accelerator in Bangalore. Today, Niramai announced seed funding led by Pi Ventures, with participation from Axilor Ventures, 500 Startups, Ankur Capital, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

Niramai is an acronym for Non-Invasive Risk Assessment with Machine-learning and It uses a low-cost device that takes high-resolution thermal images which require no radiation. is applied to the images on the cloud to detect This provides an alternative to traditional mammography, which requires expensive equipment and experienced radiographers. The startup claims that its patented Thermalytix technology using thermography can detect tumors five years earlier than mammography or clinical exams.

AI is also preventing unnecessary biopsies from false positives of traditional clinical screening. Niramai’s thermal imagery and cloud-based analytics have the potential to extend the reach of AI for screening around the world, not just in India.



