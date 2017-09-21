Trai decision to cut interconnect fees: Who will be the ultimate winner?

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), which on Tuesday more than halved the interconnect usage charge (IUC) from 14 paise to 6 paise per minute, cited consumers’ benefit as one of the key reasons for its decision. So, will consumers see yet another cut in telecom rates? Sources at Reliance Jio Infocomm, seen as the prime beneficiary of the Trai move, say that the decision will not affect the rates, which are already at the bottom. There is no question of a further reduction, they say. In a statement, Reliance Jio clarified that it would hardly gain from the ...