Uber may let riders request drivers with high ratings: CEO Khosrowshahi

'The company will "do much more with driver ratings and have users be able to opt in to a higher level of service', Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

IANS  |  Davos 

The chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, Dara Khosrowshahi Photo Credits: Reuters

In a bid to ensure billions of its riders a safe and secure journey, ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday said the company may allow people to request drivers with higher ratings.

The company will "do much more with driver ratings and have users be able to opt in to a higher level of service," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum (WEF) here.

"We don't mess around with drivers' ratings. But a 4.9 rating out of 5 does not reflect a driver's state of mind.

There are bad people out there. That only explains how he drove till date. but we are doing our best to make rides safer," Khosrowshahi added.

Uber is currently providing four billion rides a year globally.

Khosrowshahi, however, did not elaborate further on whether users would have to pay a premium for requesting drivers.
First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 21:05 IST

