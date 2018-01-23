Uber may let riders request drivers with high ratings: CEO Khosrowshahi

In a bid to ensure billions of its riders a safe and secure journey, ride-hailing platform on Tuesday said the company may allow people to request drivers with higher ratings.

The company will "do much more with driver ratings and have users be able to opt in to a higher level of service," CEO said during a panel discussion during the (WEF) here.

"We don't mess around with drivers' ratings. But a 4.9 rating out of 5 does not reflect a driver's state of mind.

There are bad people out there. That only explains how he drove till date. but we are doing our best to make rides safer," Khosrowshahi added.

is currently providing four billion rides a year globally.

Khosrowshahi, however, did not elaborate further on whether users would have to pay a premium for requesting drivers.