Undeterred by note ban, real estate may bounce back in 2017

Note ban a big jolt, but positive factors may provide impetus; office market did well in 2016

For the real estate housing sector, 2016 turned out to be a year of low launches and sale. However, say experts, recovery is expected this year. After demonetisation, the fillip given to the affordable housing sector, coupled with remonetisation which is again bringing cash, as well as the hope of lower interest rates, would all help the sector see returns. According to experts, there is a high possibility of prices softening in sub-markets or precincts away from city centres and which have seen a lot of housing supply in recent years. For example, in the Mumbai ...

Raghavendra Kamath & Karan Choudhury