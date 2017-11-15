USFDA lifts import alert on Divi's Labs' Vishakhapatnam unit

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories today said the US health regulator has lifted import alert imposed on its unit at



Last week, the company in a regulatory filing had said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had "closed out" a warning letter issued to the unit in following evaluation of corrective actions taken by the company at the plant.



"The FDA's website has now been updated on November 14, 2017, and the import alert on the company's unit-II has been removed," the company said in a BSE filing.The in March had issued import alert under clauses and and a warning letter later for the facility for non-compliance of good manufacturing practices (GMP) norms, the company had informed bourses earlier.The company in July announced that the had moved to lift Import Alert imposed on the unit. As per the USFDA, an import alert under entails "detention without physical examination" of drugs from firms which have not met drug GMPs while alert under is issued to "firms refusing FDA foreign establishment inspection".