Vistara dials British Airways for tie-up ahead of overseas launch
Business Standard

Vistara now has self-service kiosks at Delhi, Mumbai airports

The service would permit customers to check-in, select seats and print boarding passes.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The move is significant as Vistara is considering launching international operations from mid-2018

Full-service carrier Vistara on Tueday launched self-service kiosks at Delhi and Mumbai airports to enable passengers to check in on their own.

The service would be launched at 17 other airports by the end of June, the airline said in a release.



The facility would allow customers to check in, select seats and print their boarding passes for their flights without queueing up at check-in desks, the release said.

Customers with check-in baggage can drop them at the check-in desks after printing their boarding passes.

According to the release, the kiosks would also be available for Singapore Airlines and SilkAir customers flying on Vistara-operated aircraft under code-share tickets.

With a fleet of 13 planes, the airline operates more than 530 weekly flights.

