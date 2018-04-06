Walmart close to shelling $10-12 bn for 51% stake in Flipkart: Sources

completed a thorough due diligence process on firm this week, two sources said, as the U.S. looks to take a controlling stake of 51 percent or more in the Indian company.

has already floated a shareholder agreement, or offer proposal, and is looking to shell out about $10 billion to $12 billion for the stake that would value at roughly $20 billion, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

A deal is far from finalised, however, and talks between the two parties and investors in are ongoing, said a third source.

The sources asked not to be named because the talks are private.

A stake in would pit against com in and have reported that is exploring a rival offer for India's largest home-grown player.

is now seeking a bigger stake than previously expected. reported in February that it was in talks to purchase a stake of over 40 percent in Flipkart, which is backed by the likes of SoftBank Group, Global, eBay, Accel Partners, Naspers, and Microsoft Corp.

and declined to comment. SoftBank also declined to comment, while Tiger, its other lead investor, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart, started by two former employees, is fighting to grab a bigger piece of India's which, according to Morgan Stanley, could be worth $200 billion in a decade.

Walmart's investment would give not just additional funds to fight Amazon, but also arm it with a formidable ally with extensive experience in retailing, logistics and

It is seen as a more likely investor than A person familiar with the matter told that the probability of a Flipkart- deal was low, and that such a deal may spark competition fears as and dominate India's market.

GREATER HEFT

Bentonville, Arkansas-based could also aid in developing its private label business, one of the sources said.

For a deal would open up a vast market and another front to take on its biggest rival.

is initially not expected to rock the boat and is likely to retain top management. It may, however, look to bring in some of its own people on the legal and at Flipkart, one of the sources said.

would also likely have a say in the appointment of a at Flipkart, if the deal is concluded, said another of the three sources.

Two of the three sources said Global Management, and Naspers, would likely sell their entire stakes in to if a deal is reached.

Accel and declined to comment.

Japan's SoftBank, which has invested in through its Vision Fund, may also consider selling a part of its roughly 20 percent stake if offers a good price, two sources said.

SoftBank last year invested $2.5 billion in through prime and secondary share purchases.