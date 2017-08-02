Wipro Ventures invests in software testing company Tricentis

Ventures, the investment arm of has made an investment in Vienna-based software testing company

The investment of an undisclosed sum in Tricentis' series B funding in January this year where raised roughly $165 million. ventures has invested over Rs 156 crore in 11 startups globally.

will take its products and solutions to its customers.

The partnership will integrate Tosca, a continuous testing platform with AssureNX, a quality assurance platform and combine with HOLMES artificial intelligence platform in a broad automation ecosystem. has been named Leader in Gartner's magic quadrant for software testing two years in row. Last month acquired Flood IO, a popular load testing solution provider. HBO, ExxonMobil, Toyota, Deutsche Bank and Vodafone are among the company's global clients. CEO served as Vice President of Hewlett Packard's Strategy and Industry solutions before working with a number of high profile startups.

Wipro's recent investments have ranged from cyber security firms like Vectra Networks, Demisto and Israel-based Intsights to automation and AI driven firms like Vicarious, Altizon systems and Avaamo apart from service management like Tradeshift, Drivestream and Talena. The $100 million Ventures is headed by Azeem Premji's son Rishad Premji and invests in early to mid-stage startups. Most of these are less than 10 years old but are also highly valued. witnessed 101 per cent revenue growth in the June quarter compared to the previous year.

Similarly, peer Infosys has been backing startups with a $500 million (Rs 3183 crore) venture fund which has invested in nine so far. The investments include AI firm UNSILO, big data startup Tidal Scale and Waterline DataScience, data visualization startup Trifacta and Cloudyn software based in Israel. Infosys has also written down Rs.700 crore in animation company DWA Nova as reported in the June quarter.