You can now sell your stuff on Amazon with its Sell as Individual' service

Utilising its existing logistics set-up, Amazon
will enable individuals to sell items within their own cities. The company did not specify how quickly orders will be processed but had earlier mentioned that buyers on Junglee’s P2P platform would have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described.
“On Amazon, you can post your new or used products online across different categories – mobiles, books, fashion jewellery, tablets, watches, laptops and video games. This service is currently available only in Bangalore,” said a statement on the firm’s website. While closest rival Flipkart hasn’t yet sunk its feet into P2P selling, it’s largest investor, Naspers, owns India’s P2P selling leader, Olx. Snapdeal has a platform called Shopo.
Quikr, on the other hand, has begun focusing on specific verticals such as homes, cars and jobs, while offering a similar end-to-end solution like Amazon
through its Quikr
Doorstep service.
“For the moment, it may look like the right thing to hunker down and focus only on what you can defend. The fear is if you leave everything else out, someday somebody will be able to come in to challenge you on that,” said Harminder Sahni, founder and managing director, Wazir Advisors.
India’s digital classifieds market is expected to grow three-fold to $1.2 billion (around Rs 7,900 crore) by 2020, with horizontal classifieds cornering around 30% share, according to a joint study by Google and KPMG in September.
Google says search trend reveals non-metros such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Jaipur have seen a four-fold increase in local searches for e-services, real estate and automobiles.
