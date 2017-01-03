Company
Business Standard

You can now sell your stuff on Amazon with its Sell as Individual' service

Company has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

Amazon, the online marketplace, is looking to mobilise its massive user base to carve itself a space in India’s online peer-to-peer (P2P) selling space and take on homegrown rivals Olx and Quikr. 

The company has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace to allow individuals to sell new and used items online. 
 
Amazon has launched the service in Bengaluru and begun promoting its ‘Sell as Individual’ service to its users.

“We piloted this experience through Junglee, which allowed us to learn and improve. We are now making it available to even more customers through Amazon.in. Customers can get this experience now through either site,” said a company spokesperson.

Amazon began piloting Junglee’s end-to-end service in Bengaluru in August, promising the convenience of handling pick-ups, packaging, delivery and payments. The company will charge Rs 10 for processing orders below Rs 1,000, Rs 50 for orders between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, and Rs 100 for orders above Rs 5,000. 

The jump into P2P selling will give Amazon customers a choice of both new and used products, while sellers will benefit from the company’s already large customer base. Further, used products could help attract more users onto Amazon, thus growing its overall user base, in the hope to match rival Flipkart’s 100-million claimed users.

Utilising its existing logistics set-up, Amazon will enable individuals to sell items within their own cities. The company did not specify how quickly orders will be processed but had earlier mentioned that buyers on Junglee’s P2P platform would have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described. 

“On Amazon, you can post your new or used products online across different categories – mobiles, books, fashion jewellery, tablets, watches, laptops and video games. This service is currently available only in Bangalore,” said a statement on the firm’s website. While closest rival Flipkart hasn’t yet sunk its feet into P2P selling, it’s largest investor, Naspers, owns India’s P2P selling leader, Olx. Snapdeal has a platform called Shopo. 

Quikr, on the other hand, has begun focusing on specific verticals such as homes, cars and jobs, while offering a similar end-to-end solution like Amazon through its Quikr Doorstep service.

“For the moment, it may look like the right thing to hunker down and focus only on what you can defend. The fear is if you leave everything else out, someday somebody will be able to come in to challenge you on that,” said Harminder Sahni, founder and managing director, Wazir Advisors. 

India’s digital classifieds market is expected to grow three-fold to $1.2 billion (around Rs 7,900 crore) by 2020, with horizontal classifieds cornering around 30% share, according to a joint study by Google and KPMG in September.

Google says search trend reveals non-metros such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Jaipur have seen a four-fold increase in local searches for e-services, real estate and automobiles. 

