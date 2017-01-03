You can now sell your stuff on Amazon with its Sell as Individual' service

Amazon, the online marketplace, is looking to mobilise its massive user base to carve itself a space in India’s online peer-to-peer (P2P) selling space and take on homegrown rivals Olx and Quikr.

The company has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace to allow individuals to sell new and used items online.



Amazon has launched the service in Bengaluru and begun promoting its ‘Sell as Individual’ service to its users.

“We piloted this experience through Junglee, which allowed us to learn and improve. We are now making it available to even more customers through Amazon.in. Customers can get this experience now through either site,” said a company spokesperson.

Amazon began piloting Junglee’s end-to-end service in Bengaluru in August, promising the convenience of handling pick-ups, packaging, delivery and payments. The company will charge Rs 10 for processing orders below Rs 1,000, Rs 50 for orders between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, and Rs 100 for orders above Rs 5,000.