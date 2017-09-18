2002 Gujarat riot case: Maya Kodnani wasn't in Naroda Gam, says Amit Shah

BJP president on Monday appeared before a special SIT court here as a defence witness for former BJP Gujarat minister in the 2002 riot case.



Shah's deposition started before Judge P B Desai who had last Tuesday summoned him in response to an application filed by Kodnani.



Gujarat: BJP President appears before a sessions court in Ahmedabad as Maya Kodnani's witness in 2002 riots case. pic.twitter.com/iWkgMQXndl — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

said, “ was not present in and that she was inside the state assembly at 8.30 am,” reported ANI.He added that from 9:30 am to 9:45 am he was at the Civil Hospital and he met thereThe court had allowed Kodnani's plea to summon Shah and some others as witnesses in her defence in April this year.On the day of the riot near Ahmedabad, she said, she had visited the Sola Civil Hospital after attending the Legislative Assembly and was not present at the spot where the violence took place.Shah, then an MLA, was also present at Sola Civil Hospital where bodies of the karsevaks killed in the Sabarmati Train burning incident were brought from Godhra. Shah's testimony will help prove her 'alibi', that she was present elsewhere when the crime took place, she said.Kodnani, who was an MLA in 2002, was made a junior minister in Chief Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2007.Three weeks ago, the had asked the SIT court to conclude the trial within four months. A bench headed by then Chief Justice asked the lower court to complete recording of evidence of defence witnesses in two months.is one of the nine major 2002 communal riot cases that was investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team.Eleven were killed in area on February 28, 2002, a day after the Godhra train incident.A total of 82 persons are facing trial in the case.Kodnani has been convicted and sentenced to 28 years in jail in the Naroda Patiya riot case.