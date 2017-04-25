2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya

The court directed Sadhvi Pragya to surrender her passport to NIA

The today granted bail to Singh Takhur but denied any relief to co-accused former Lt Col Prasad Purohit in the case.



"The appeal filed by Singh Thakur is allowed. The applicant (Sadhvi) is directed to be released on bail on a surety of Rs 5 lakh. The appeal filed by Prasad Purohit stands dismissed," said a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Shalini Phansalkar Joshi.



The court directed to surrender her passport to the Investigation Agency (NIA).



It also directed her not to tamper with the evidence and to report to NIA court as and when required.



"We have said in our order that prima facie there is no case made out against Sadhvi," Justice More said while refusing to stay today's order.



and Purohit accused of involvement in Malegaon bomb blast case in which eight persons were killed and nearly 80 others were injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle had exploded in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.



and Purohit were arrested in 2008 and are in jail since then.



The court was hearing the appeals filed by and Purohit challenging an earlier order of a special court rejecting their bail pleas.

Press Trust of India